NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $443.16.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,755,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,104,457. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 227.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

