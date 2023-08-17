Oasis Network One Day Volume Reaches $20.66 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $227.16 million and approximately $20.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.90 or 0.06206805 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00039566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00028499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04301033 USD and is down -5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $19,363,809.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.