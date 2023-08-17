Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE OII traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 404,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,198. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 2.86. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

