OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OCFC

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $101.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.