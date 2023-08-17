Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
