Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 188,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,768. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

