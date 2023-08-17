Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:ODD traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.20. 327,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,055. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

