OLIO Financial Planning Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.38. 2,412,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,346. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.