OMG Network Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001812 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $72.49 million and $18.44 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

