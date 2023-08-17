ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at TD Cowen

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.24.

ONON traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. 6,192,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 216.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after buying an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ON by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after buying an additional 2,237,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ON by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after buying an additional 828,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

