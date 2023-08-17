ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $35.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.24.

ON stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ON by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,224,000 after acquiring an additional 786,527 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter worth $1,633,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ON by 40.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

