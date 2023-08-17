Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

ONCY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 332,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,830. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $144.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

