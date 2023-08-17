OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Decreased by Key Colony Management LLC

Key Colony Management LLC cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. OneMain comprises approximately 37.6% of Key Colony Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Key Colony Management LLC owned 1.01% of OneMain worth $52,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in OneMain by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OMF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

NYSE OMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.72. 726,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,918. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

