Ontology Gas Market Capitalization Hits $80.56 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $80.56 million and $4.26 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,774,271 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

