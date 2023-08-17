Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Raised to $13.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
