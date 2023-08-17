Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $735,431,120,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

