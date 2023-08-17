Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,088. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

