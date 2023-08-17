Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,088. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
