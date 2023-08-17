Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.