O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $951.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $939.05 and its 200 day moving average is $894.61. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.