ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Robert W. Baird

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 296,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,223. The stock has a market cap of $467.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,491.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $279,500 in the last 90 days. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

