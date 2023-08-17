Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of OESX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,176. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orion Energy Systems

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 16,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

