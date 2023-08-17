Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,058.72 ($13.43) and last traded at GBX 1,100 ($13.95). Approximately 28,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 5,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,105 ($14.02).

Oryx International Growth Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £154 million, a P/E ratio of -210.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,173.14.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

