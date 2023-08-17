Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $35,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $46,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $47,179,600,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

OTIS stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

