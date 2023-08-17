Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 3.0 %
OXBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 21,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,179. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.45. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
