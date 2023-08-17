Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

OXSQ opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

