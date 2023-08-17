PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Boosted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in PACCAR by 54.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 160,758 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 212,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,354. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

