PageGroup plc (MPGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4009 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $0.23.
PageGroup Price Performance
OTC MPGPY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
PageGroup Company Profile
