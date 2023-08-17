Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Palfinger Price Performance

Palfinger stock remained flat at $28.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. Palfinger has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $33.03.

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, hookloaders, and skiploaders equipment.

