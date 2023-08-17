Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Palfinger Price Performance
Palfinger stock remained flat at $28.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. Palfinger has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $33.03.
About Palfinger
