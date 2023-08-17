Pamela Esposito Sells 1,400 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Esposito sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pamela Esposito also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $431,600.00.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Replimune Group stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.66. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

