Pan American Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.06%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

