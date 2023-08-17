Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Raised to C$34.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.78% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAAS
Pan American Silver Price Performance
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.