Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Raised to C$34.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

TSE PAAS traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.76. 45,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.00. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$18.14 and a 52-week high of C$26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

