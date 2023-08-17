Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 78,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $282.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Pangaea Logistics Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director David Sgro sold 10,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $69,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

