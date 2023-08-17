Pareto Securities Lowers Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF) to Hold

Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sparebanken Vest Price Performance

SPIZF opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Sparebanken Vest has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

About Sparebanken Vest

Sparebanken Vest, a financial services company, provides banking and financing services in the counties of Vestland and Rogaland, Norway. The company operates through Corporate Market, Retail Market, Bulder Bank, Treasury, and Estate Agency Activities segments. It is also involved in home mortgage activities.

