Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PKE stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139,770 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 738,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 93,886 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 475,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

