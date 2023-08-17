Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PKE stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Company Profile
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
