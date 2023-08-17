Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $23.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.
In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,507 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 992,074 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after acquiring an additional 785,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
