PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. 733,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $169,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,365,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 428,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 36,792 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

