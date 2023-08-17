Pelham Capital Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pelham Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 244,722 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for about 9.6% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $28,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,380,207 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,921,000 after purchasing an additional 90,322 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,533 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.12.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $106.80. 1,030,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,805. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.08.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

