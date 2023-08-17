Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at CSFB

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPL. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.43.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.5 %

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$41.45. The company had a trading volume of 568,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,256. The firm has a market cap of C$22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$39.70 and a 1 year high of C$49.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

