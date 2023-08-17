PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.83

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 3428670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

