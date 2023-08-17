PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 290,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,546. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $616.77 million, a P/E ratio of -88.16 and a beta of 1.64. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,024.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

