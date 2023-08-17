Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of PNR traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.69. 887,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,884. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

