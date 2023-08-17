Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $149,910.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total value of $149,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at $16,199,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $255.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.76 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Penumbra by 104.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penumbra by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 7,117.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238,287 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

