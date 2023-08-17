PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,016 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,456.7% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $7,857,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.
PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4 %
PEP stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
