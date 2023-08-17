PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,016 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,456.7% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $7,857,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4 %

PEP stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.