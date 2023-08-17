Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells $180,620.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) SVP John Robert Kline sold 11,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $180,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,112.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 319,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,269. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

PRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

