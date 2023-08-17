Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

