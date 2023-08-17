Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $82.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Performance Food Group traded as high as $64.23 and last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 144266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

