Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

PR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PR

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:PR opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.