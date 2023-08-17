PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $17,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,114,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,657,108.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $15,325.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $11,034.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $11,286.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $9,330.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $15,250.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $14,513.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $28,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $23,865.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $13,332.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $6.20 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 111.87%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

See Also

