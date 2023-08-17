Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 165,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 389,151 shares.The stock last traded at $15.08 and had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $27,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,897.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 73,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,647,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

