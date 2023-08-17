Philcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,351.23 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $20,351.23 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.