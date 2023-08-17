Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.98 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,390,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,655,000 after purchasing an additional 496,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

